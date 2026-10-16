Map of Combat Operations in Ukraine as of October 16, 2026 — General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, there were 304 combat engagements on the front lines. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops carried out 83 airstrikes, dropped 271 guided bombs, deployed over 7,000 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,551 shelling attacks.

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 16, the operational situation on the front line remained tense. Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers also fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 76 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Korenok, Nova Sich, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Rohizne, Ivolzhanske, Mala Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Volfyne, Bezsalivka, Sukhodil, Ulanove, Zapsillia, Kindrativka, Hirky, Kozache, Seredyna-Buda, Mogrytsia, Brusky, Khotin, Rudenka, Neskuchne, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, and Luzhky in Sumy Oblast; as well as Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv Oblast. The settlement of Vilna Sloboda was struck by an airstrike.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions over the past day, the aggressor carried out one airstrike using three guided bombs and fired 64 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled 22 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to attack in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, and Chugunivka, as well as toward the settlements of Buzove and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made three attempts to advance its positions, launching assaults toward Novoosynove and Shyikivka.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched eight attacks toward the settlements of Novoegorivka, Olgivka, Druzhlyubivka, Lyman, and Staryi Karavan.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks toward the settlements of Orekhuvatka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces halted three attempts by the invaders to advance in the Chervonyi area and toward Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 27 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Dovha Balka and toward the settlements of Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia, and Raiske.

The enemy carried out 60 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Toretske, Pavlivka, Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucheriiv Yar, Hannivka, Dobropillia, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack toward Pavlivka twice.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Source: General Staff

Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, in the private housing sector, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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