Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi with jet-powered drones

On the morning of October 16, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi during a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Shortly before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a jet-powered drone was heading toward the city.

At 7:24 a.m., the Air Force issued a warning about a jet-powered drone moving from the south toward Khmelnytskyi. By 7:26 a.m., reports of explosions in the city had already emerged.

The circumstances of the incident and the possible consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.

As of the time of this report, local authorities had not reported any potential destruction, damage to infrastructure, or casualties resulting from the explosions.

Information regarding the consequences of the airstrike may be updated as official reports become available.

This was reported by Suspilne.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 669 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building on fire, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

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