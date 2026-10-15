Russia carried out 964 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours; seven people were wounded

Seven people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of Russian attacks. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

According to him, the Russians launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and carried out 25 airstrikes on Vilnyansk, Kushuhum, Balabyn, Veselyanka, Veselyi Hai, Blakytne, Lystivka, Novorozivka, Zarichne, Odarivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Vasynivka, Chervonyi Yar, Vilnianska, and Soniachne.

They also recorded 734 attacks by drones of various types, primarily FPV drones. Attacks targeted Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Hryhorivka, Zhovta Krucha, Yurkivka, Rozumivka, Veselyi Hai, Novotroitske, Novorozivka, Zapasne, Novoivanivka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Tavriiske, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Richne, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Girke, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Chervona Krynytsia, Tsvitkove, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivske, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Ternuvate, and Krynychne.

In addition, Russian troops fired on the region four times using multiple-launch rocket systems. Another 199 artillery strikes targeted settlements in the region, including Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Hirke, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Novozaporizhzhia.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, 102 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure were received over the past 24 hours.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Read us on