Hot water supply will be restricted in two districts of Kyiv due to Russian attacks

Hot water service will be temporarily suspended in some buildings in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The restrictions are due to the aftermath of the Russian attack on the night of October 14 and the overall situation in the power grid.

According to him, this initially concerns residential buildings located within the service area of Euroreconstruction LLC, which is linked to the operation of Thermal Power Plant No. 4.

“Given last night’s events and the current overall situation, we have preliminary information regarding the need to temporarily shut off the hot water supply to buildings in the service area of Euroreconstruction LLC. I ask everyone to treat these necessary measures with understanding and patience,” said Oleksandr Kovtunov.

The head of the Darnytskyi District assured residents that utility and emergency services are working around the clock to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and restore the hot water supply.

Residents will be notified of further updates and information regarding the restoration of service.

Thus, temporary restrictions on hot water supply in the Darnytskyi District are being implemented due to the consequences of the Russian attack and the current state of the power grid. Residents are advised to follow official announcements from the district administration.

This was announced by Oleksandr Kovtunov, head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, utility workers have stabilized the power supply situation following a massive Russian attack. On Thursday, October 15, rolling blackouts resumed in the capital.

As a result of a massive nighttime strike by Russia on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, at least 600,000 consumers were left without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attack damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas facilities.

As a result of the Russian attack, parts of Rivne and the Rivne district were left without power. Information regarding the extent of the power outages and the causes of the damage to the energy infrastructure has not yet been specified.

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