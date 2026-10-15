Four people were injured and a house and a truck were destroyed as a result of Russian attacks in the Kyiv region

Over the past 24 hours, on October 14, four districts in the Kyiv region came under Russian fire. As a result of the attacks, four people were injured; private homes and cars were damaged; and one house and one truck were destroyed.

“Over the past 24 hours, 16 private homes, a utility building, a fence, a passenger car, and a warehouse were damaged. Another private home and a truck were destroyed,” the report states.

The most damage was recorded in the Bucha, Fastiv, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts.

In the Bucha district, three private homes, a vehicle, and a warehouse were damaged. A residential property and a truck were completely destroyed. An 84-year-old local resident was injured.

In the Fastiv district, eight private homes were damaged, and a man was injured.

In Boryspil, two homes were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, two houses were damaged, and two people were injured.

Source: KYIV REGIONAL POLICE

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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