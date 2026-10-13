Over the course of a month, Russian troops built a new specialized launch site for "Geran-5" strike drones in the Millerovo area of the Rostov Region.

This was reported on October 13, 2026, by the OSINT channel Absolutely Reliable, which released the corresponding satellite images. According to analysts, as of September 1, the site was an open field, but the first phase of the drone port is now nearly complete. The site features 8 designated launch pad locations and 32 areas for pre-flight preparation of UAVs. Additionally, satellite imagery from October 12 captured the unloading of drones in the third zone of the complex.

According to experts, the structure and configuration of the site are similar to those of the Tsymbulov drone port in the Oryol Oblast of the “Russian Federation.” Analysts note that such facilities have enhanced protection, which makes it difficult to destroy them with standard kamikaze drones and requires the use of other weapons.

Sources: OSINT channel Absolutely Reliable.

Russia continues to expand the “Tsimbulova” drone port in the Oryol Region, from which a significant portion of the jet-powered drones targeting Kyiv are launched. Over the past four weeks, construction work has been ongoing at the site, including the construction of new shelters, garages, and launch pads.

Russia has built a drone launch site in Kursk Oblast—satellite images.

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