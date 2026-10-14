Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had proposed holding new meetings with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the coming days. This comes amid intensified efforts by Washington to bring Kyiv and Moscow back to negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Proposals for meetings

As Daily Maverick reports, the Ukrainian team conveyed proposals to the US side regarding possible next meetings and talks. According to Zelenskyy, through his team he also conveyed to Witkoff and Kushner a proposal to meet in the coming days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy truce

In his evening video address, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine supports the energy truce proposed by US President Donald Trump, provided that Russia abides by it.

The proposal for new contacts came after talks in the United States last week. At that time, Witkoff and Kushner told the Ukrainian delegation that an arrangement allowing exports of Russian diesel fuel was intended to bring Moscow back to the negotiation process.

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