On the morning of October 14, Russian forces attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the attacks, and six others were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

In Dnipro, businesses and vehicles were damaged as a result of the Russian strike. A 49-year-old man was injured; he will receive outpatient treatment.

In Pavlohrad, a fire broke out following an enemy attack, and one person was killed.

A 45-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Two other victims—a 63-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy—will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol region, the district center and the Myrivska community came under Russian attack. One person was killed as a result of the attack.

In the Synelnykivsky District, Russian troops attacked the Yavornytska and Mykolaivska communities. A private home was damaged there, and a 41-year-old woman was injured. She declined hospitalization.

In total, two people were killed and six others were injured as a result of this morning’s Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Details regarding the consequences of the shelling are still being clarified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In the Kherson region, two people were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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