In Lutsk, debris from a jet-powered "shahid" fell on a shopping mall

As a result of an air battle in Lutsk, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of the “Adrenaline City” shopping and entertainment center on the evening of October 13, 2026.

According to Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, air defense units shot down a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone in mid-air. The debris from the crash caused a fire on the roof of the entertainment center.

The State Emergency Service forces and equipment that were deployed quickly brought the fire under control. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident—there were no fatalities or injuries.

Source: Telegram channel of Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

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