A Volkswagen dealership in the Kyiv region was hit by a Russian attack

As a result of enemy shelling on November 15, the Volkswagen dealership “Porsche West” sustained damage and has temporarily suspended operations.

As the company noted, fortunately, all employees and the dealership team were safe. Due to the damage caused by the shelling, the dealership is currently closed. The team is currently working to repair the damage and promises to provide further updates on when the dealership will resume full operations.

Source: Volkswagen Porsche West Kyiv.

On November 15, Russian troops launched strikes on the Odesa region, destroying grain storage facilities and the building of the official Mercedes-Benz dealership in Odesa.

In the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region on November 15, a man was injured as a result of a second Russian attack on the warehouse facilities of an industrial enterprise; he was promptly provided with the necessary medical care.

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the territory of a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice.

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

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