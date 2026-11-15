1. In Kramatorsk, Russian drones attacked a fire station twice

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the premises of the fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice. The attacks damaged the fence and set a rescue vehicle on fire. No personnel were injured, and the fire has already been extinguished.

According to the agency, Russian troops attacked the State Emergency Service unit’s compound twice during the day. The strikes damaged the fire station’s fence, and one of the service vehicles caught fire. The rescue workers extinguished the fire on their own. According to the State Emergency Service, none of the personnel were injured.

Despite the Russian attack, emergency responders continue to carry out their duties and respond to calls in the city. The State Emergency Service emphasizes that attacks on fire and rescue units pose an additional danger to the people who help those affected by shelling every day. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russian troops attacked vehicles belonging to a municipal utility company in Kramatorsk with drones, killing two employees and seriously wounding another.

On the afternoon of November 4, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Kramatorsk community in Donetsk Oblast. Two women were killed in the attack, and another was injured.

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