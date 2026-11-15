On Saturday, November 14, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations in the Velyka Burlut and Kupiansk sectors in the east of Kharkiv Oblast; instead, they attempted to infiltrate personnel deep into Ukrainian defensive lines. Defense forces actively countered these attempts and continue to wear down the enemy along the entire line of contact.

Meanwhile, in the north of the Kharkiv region, in the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Tykhe over the past 24 hours, as well as in the direction of the villages of Okhrimivka, Hrafske, and Mykolaivka.

Source: Joint Forces Operation on its Telegram channel.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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