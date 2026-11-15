The occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa

On Sunday, November 15, Russian forces launched an attack on Odesa, causing damage to the city’s infrastructure. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

According to him, cars caught fire at the site of the strike. Relevant agencies are currently assessing the exact consequences and details of the enemy attack.

Source: Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the territory of a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice.

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

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