A Russian drone attacked a facility in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a private business. The strike caused a fire in a garage building. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire; there were no fatalities or injuries.

According to emergency responders, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a private business in Chuhuiv. After the strike, a garage building caught fire. The fire spread throughout the building, prompting units from the State Emergency Service to arrive at the scene. “A Russian drone struck a private business in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, a garage building caught fire. Emergency responders extinguished the fire,” the agency’s statement reads.

The fire was completely extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, no one was killed or injured as a result of the Russian attack. Currently, it is known that the garage building on the company’s premises was damaged. Rescuers did not provide any further details regarding the consequences of the strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. Fourteen people were injured, including four children. Residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, medical facilities, and infrastructure sites were hit.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that broke out as a result of evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian forces launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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