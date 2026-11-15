In Russia, two large factories in Tatarstan and a helicopter manufacturer were attacked

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on two industrial facilities in Tatarstan and a defense industry plant in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Fires broke out at the sites of the struck facilities. Among the targets were one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and a facility that manufactures aircraft, including helicopters.

In Tatarstan, Ukrainian units attacked two facilities in Nizhnekamsk. The first target was PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”—one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and an important production site for the Sibur holding company.

According to the General Staff, explosions were heard on the plant’s grounds following the strike, and a fire subsequently broke out. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed. “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” produces synthetic rubbers, including polyisoprene and butyl rubber, as well as various types of plastic. These products are needed not only by civilian industries but also by the Russian military-industrial complex.

In particular, synthetic rubber is used to manufacture tires for military trucks, armored vehicles, and aircraft. It is also used to make seals, hoses, and other rubber components for military equipment. Certain types of rubber are used as a base for solid rocket fuel. In particular, it is used in some types of Russian missiles.

The second target struck in Nizhnekamsk was the ELOU-AVT-7 primary oil refining unit at the TAIF-NK oil refinery. According to the General Staff, this is the only such unit at the facility. A fire was also reported there following the attack. “TAIF-NK” is a large oil refining complex that processes heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and gas condensate. The refinery’s processing depth exceeds 95%. The plant produces fuel as well as raw materials for the petrochemical industry. Some of these products may also be used to meet the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The extent of the damage to both facilities in Tatarstan is currently being assessed. Another target last night was the joint-stock company “Monolit” in the city of Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast, Russia. This enterprise is part of the Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex.

According to the General Staff, the plant specializes in the production of aircraft, particularly helicopters. It also manufactures spare parts and individual components and engages in metalworking. The General Staff emphasized that such strikes are aimed at weakening Russia’s military-economic potential. They noted that every day of downtime for enterprises serving the military-industrial complex reduces the capabilities of the Russian army.

The General Staff also emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike targets that support the Russian Federation’s military needs. The agency reiterated that Ukraine has the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Details regarding the consequences of the attacks and the damage inflicted on the enterprises are still being clarified. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strikes.

On the night of November 15, Russia reported a drone attack on industrial facilities in Tatarstan and the Rostov region. A fire broke out at the “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” petrochemical plant in Nizhnekamsk, and an electrical substation was damaged in Taganrog.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck again at one of the most critical nodes of the Russian oil system — the “Samara” linear production and dispatch station near the village of Prosvet in the Samara Region. Targets at an airfield in the Lipetsk Region were also struck. The General Staff assured that more strikes are coming!

As a reminder, on the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery—is located.

On the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

Read us on