Warehouses caught fire in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack

On the morning of November 15, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region. In the Vyshhorod district, the strike damaged the warehouse facilities of one of the enterprises, causing a fire. Rescue workers are currently on the scene; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the company’s warehouse facilities in the Vyshhorod district were damaged during the morning attack. A fire broke out on the premises following the strike. “As a result of this morning’s enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district, the company’s warehouse facilities were damaged. A fire broke out,” reads a statement from the regional military administration.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived at the scene. Rescue workers are working to extinguish the fire and are addressing the aftermath of the Russian strike. As of the time of this report, no information regarding fatalities or injuries had been received. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack are being clarified, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, the effects of a Russian drone attack have been recorded in five districts of the Kyiv region. Private homes, cars, warehouses, a car dealership, and a service center were damaged. One person is known to have been injured.

In the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv region, rescue workers contained a fire at warehouses that broke out as a result of a Russian strike on November 14.

In the past week alone, the Russians have damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region, according to reports from the company on its official channels.

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