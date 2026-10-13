One person was killed and two were injured in a Russian drone attack in Pavlohrad

Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones on the evening of October 13, 2026.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and two others were injured to varying degrees as a result of the enemy strike. A fire broke out in downtown Pavlohrad.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha’s Telegram channel.

On October 13, in Orlyatko Park in the Solomyanskyi District of Kyiv, two women, aged 35 and 40, were injured when debris from an enemy drone fell. Both victims, suffering from shrapnel wounds, were taken to the hospital.

From the morning of October 12 through the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

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