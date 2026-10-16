Russian oil refineries have sufficient supplies of diesel fuel for export even while production facilities are undergoing maintenance.

Russia’s diesel fuel production capacity is approximately twice the domestic market’s needs. According to Novak, this allows the country to maintain exports even while refineries are undergoing maintenance.

Commenting on possible shipments of Russian diesel to the United States, Alexander Novak stated that issues regarding freight, insurance, and the organization of shipments will be resolved.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

In addition, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a temporary license allowing Russian diesel fuel to be supplied to global markets until April 7, 2027.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced this to reporters on Friday.

Republican U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Kevin Cramer have proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily suspend strikes on Russian energy facilities. In exchange, the United States could expand the coverage area of Ukraine’s Starlink satellite network by approximately 300 kilometers into Russian territory.

Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Details regarding the timing and scale of future attacks have not yet been provided.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with new strikes in response to attacks on Russian oil refineries and other facilities.

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