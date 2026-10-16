Thanks to the rapid development of drone technology, Russian assault troops—who are essentially sent on one-way missions—are increasingly becoming the butt of jokes among Ukrainian defenders. The Azov Corps played on this theme in a parody titled “The Brotherhood of the End,” inspired by “The Lord of the Rings.”

The 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” presented a parody of the cult classic “The Lord of the Rings,” mocking the “meat grinder” tactics of the Russian Armed Forces command, which sends its soldiers on suicide missions without regard for any casualties.

In addition, this satirical short film also took aim at the enemy infantrymen themselves, who meekly set out to carry out the most senseless tasks, even if it means a “one-way ticket.”

“‘Lord of the Assaults: Brotherhood of the End.’ Another detachment has set out… The route is no easy feat—you can’t just go ahead and infiltrate the battle lines of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Azov.’ The Russian assault troops probably considered this journey an important part of a grand narrative. But even if they imagine themselves as hobbits, the final scenes of this movie will be filmed according to the script written by the pilots of the 41st “Pilum” Unmanned Systems Regiment!” — reads the caption from the Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov.”

Azov has begun preparations to liberate Mariupol.

Ukrainian defenders killed Russian serviceman Vladislav Makayev, a former Moscow arm-wrestling champion. The occupier was eliminated on May 24, 2026.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated a deputy from United Russia who had gone to fight against Ukraine.

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