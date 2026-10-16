Recently, during an FPV patrol near the village of Polohy, soldiers from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade discovered a cache of mortar rounds. The incident occurred in the 7th Corps’ area of responsibility.

The enemy had hidden the ammunition under a bridge deck on one of its logistics routes, which is used for offensives toward Malaya Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

Ukrainian soldiers skillfully bypassed the wire entanglement the enemy had set up to protect the ammunition depot and struck the target, thereby destroying the bridge. The result was documented during a follow-up reconnaissance mission.

The paratroopers note that cutting off the enemy’s logistics routes is one of the key tasks of units within the 7th Airborne Corps’ area of responsibility.

In early September, the Defense Forces had already destroyed several bridges, thereby complicating Russian logistics and preventing the safe transport of heavy equipment and supplies.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces.

A soldier from the 92nd Brigade shot down a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone at an altitude of 5,500 meters.

The “Sova” crew of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed 25 Russian military aerial targets during 30 hours of combat operations. Ukrainian pilots used STING interceptor drones to locate and shoot down enemy drones in mid-air.

A Ukrainian Mirage 2000-5F shot down a Russian “Banderole” missile for the first time.

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