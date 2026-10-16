Russia attacked a high school in the Rivne region during a massive shelling

Russian troops are continuing their massive attack on the Rivne region. One of the lyceums in Rivne has come under fire.

“A massive attack on the Rivne region is ongoing. One of Rivne’s high schools has become the enemy’s latest target,” said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a family with many children in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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