The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Russia.

A fire broke out at the facility following the attack.

The plant processes gas condensate and produces motor and aviation fuel. Its design capacity is 12 million metric tons of raw materials per year. The facility is located approximately 2,400 km from the Ukrainian border.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/img-9350.mp4

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Thrown Ukraine to the Wolves — The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

Read us on