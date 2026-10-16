Artist Petro Antyp, who created the world’s largest painting, “Cosmogony,” has decided to postpone the restoration of the damaged section of the monumental canvas until the war ends. The painting was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

“As long as the war continues, I will not restore ‘Cosmogony.’ That’s what we’ve decided for now, and we’ll see what happens later,” Antyp said.

According to him, he was immediately informed of the consequences of the shelling.

“About 150 square meters were burned there; it was the very last part—‘The Future’—that was damaged. This is symbolic. But it is also symbolic that the central composition—‘Man’—remained intact,” the artist added.

“Cosmogony” is the largest art project in the history of contemporary Ukrainian and world painting. The canvas measures approximately 2,000 square meters (10 meters high by 200 meters wide), making it the deepest and largest painting in the world created by a single artist. The painting took over a year and a half to complete at the Korsaks’ Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art in Lutsk, and the creative process was open to visitors.

He told this to a Ukrinform correspondent.

As a reminder, part of the “Cosmogony” art project in Lutsk was damaged due to a Russian attack.

Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack from ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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