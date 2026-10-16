Russia is attempting to attack critical infrastructure in Dnipro; explosions were heard in the city

On Thursday, October 16, a series of explosions rocked Dnipro. Russian troops are attempting to attack the city’s critical infrastructure, and the threat continues.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration.

According to reports from “Suspilne Dnipro,” the first explosion in the city occurred at 1:10 p.m. Another explosion was heard shortly afterward, followed by a new series of explosions. Around 1:28 p.m., another explosion was heard in Dnipro.

At 1:30 p.m., an explosion was also reported in Pavlohrad. At 1:31 p.m., another explosion was heard in Dnipro.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces are attempting to attack Dnipro’s critical infrastructure. The danger persists.

Residents are urged to remain in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted.

There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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