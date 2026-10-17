On the night of October 16–17, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. FAB-250 bombs struck two high-rise buildings. One person was killed, ten others were injured, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Russian troops attacked Sloviansk on the morning of October 17. The strike on the residential neighborhood occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the occupiers used FAB-250 aerial bombs. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the bombs struck two high-rise buildings. Both buildings sustained damage. People may have been trapped under the rubble after the strike, so search operations began at the site. “People may be trapped under the rubble at both locations. Search operations are ongoing,” the Sloviansk Military Administration reported.

The head of the city’s military administration specified that one person was killed and ten others were injured as a result of the airstrike. Four of the injured were taken to the hospital. Search operations are currently ongoing. Information about the casualties may be subject to change.

The consequences of Russian attacks were also documented in Sloviansk over the past 24 hours. In total, 16 people were injured in the city during this time and on the morning of October 17. Among the injured is a 17-year-old girl. The shelling damaged eight high-rise buildings. Two of them were partially destroyed. Vehicles and equipment belonging to a municipal utility company were also damaged.

Russian troops regularly shell settlements in the Donetsk region. The strike on a residential neighborhood in Sloviansk once again resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians. This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration on its Telegram channel.

Two people were killed in a Russian airstrike in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman and human remains from the rubble of a destroyed building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the strike have been completed.

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region and struck a shelter in the Lisny microdistrict. Six people were injured as a result of the attack.

Read us on