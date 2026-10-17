In Sumy, a Russian "Molniya" drone struck a high-rise building

Russian troops attacked a residential building in Sumy around 5 a.m. The strike occurred in the Zarichny district of the city. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a “Molniya” strike drone. It struck the high-rise building between the seventh and eighth floors. The impact caused a hole in the building’s wall. The facade, windows, and balcony frames were also damaged. There is currently no information on casualties.

The Sumy City Military Administration reported that cleanup efforts are underway at the site. Details regarding the extent of the damage and possible further consequences are being clarified. This was reported by the Sumy City Military Administration.

At around 9:00 a.m. on October 16, Russian troops attacked a shopping center in downtown Sumy. According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by a “Molniya”-type drone. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

Over the past day in the Sumy region, eight people were wounded or injured as a result of Russian shelling. The enemy attacked 31 settlements in the region, carrying out a total of 85 strikes. Police and bomb disposal experts are working at the sites of the strikes.