A Russian drone attacked the Zhytomyr region—three people were injured

On the morning of October 17, Russian troops attacked the Ovruch community in Zhytomyr Oblast with a drone. The strike damaged two private homes. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.

Three people were injured in the attack. They were taken to hospitals in the region, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. No further details about the condition of the victims have been provided at this time. There are also no details yet regarding other possible consequences of the attack.

The Zhytomyr region has already been targeted by Russian strikes

This is not the first Russian attack on the Zhytomyr region in recent times. On October 12, Russian troops struck railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district. At that time, facilities critical to the region’s transportation and energy systems were targeted. The consequences of the morning attack on the Ovruch community on October 17 are still being assessed, according to Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

Videos and information about strikes on warehouses near the Zhytomyr highway have been posted on social media. According to preliminary, unofficial reports, the strike caused a fire in a warehouse belonging to the “ATB” chain.