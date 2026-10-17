In Volyn, a factory producing parts for BMW has halted operations following a Russian attack

On Saturday, October 17, the company “Kromberg & Schubert Ukraine LU,” located near Lutsk, announced that it was suspending operations amid a massive Russian attack on Volyn. The plant specializes in manufacturing components for BMW vehicles.

“The plant has suspended operations! Our absolute priority is the safety, lives, and health of each and every employee. We are currently assessing the situation and coordinating all next steps,” the statement reads.

The company thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other emergency services for their prompt response and for protecting people. Employees were urged to stay in touch with their immediate supervisors.

Information regarding the resumption of operations will be communicated through internal communication channels. However, the company did not specify whether production facilities were damaged or how long the shutdown will last.

Source: Kromberg&Schubert Lutsk

As a reminder, vacation homes in the Odesa region were damaged following a nighttime attack.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

On the afternoon of October 9, an explosion was heard in Odesa amid a threat of a Russian drone attack. The air raid alert in the Odesa region lasted about half an hour.

Read us on