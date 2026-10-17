Soldiers from the “Prybultsi” anti-aircraft missile division of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a new attack on a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter. Ukrainian defenders used a drone to carry out the attack. According to the brigade, this is the second time a Russian helicopter of this type has been destroyed in just a few days. Both incidents occurred in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian military carried out the previous attack on the Mi-28 on October 14. Now, the soldiers have announced that they have downed the helicopter again. They posted a video of the new attack on their Telegram channel.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage to the Russian helicopters. It is also unknown what condition they are in following the attacks and whether they can continue to be used by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian defenders accompanied the video with a comment in which they emphasized that they are ready to repeat such operations. “We can and we will! Precision work, iron resolve, and combat prowess. Sometimes what others consider difficult and impossible is just another day on the job for the pilots of the “Prybultsi” Air Defense Brigade,” the military noted.

The brigade did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the attack. Information regarding damage to the helicopters and their current condition is currently unavailable.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied claims by the Russian command regarding the alleged capture of over 1,800 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and 92 settlements since September 1.

The 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov” refuted statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the alleged capture of three settlements in the Donetsk region. These are Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Novotroitske, and Petrivka near Dobropillia. Ukrainian military officials state that all three settlements remain under the control of the Defense Forces, and that the Russians are attempting to create the impression of an advance using small infantry groups and staged videos.