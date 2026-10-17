On October 17, Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the enemy attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs more than 30 times.

In the Lyubymivska community of the Dniprovskyi district, a community center was damaged.

In the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka, private homes, a kindergarten, and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Nikopol region, an 88-year-old man and two women, aged 63 and 68, were injured and are currently receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities of the Kryvyi Rih district, a private home and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Ukrainska community of the Synelnykivsky District, the enemy struck a private home, causing a fire.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

One person was killed and 40 others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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