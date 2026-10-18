Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times; there are casualties

Since this evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and artillery. Three districts were hit, and three people were injured. In Dnipro, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged, and in the Synelnykivskyi district, a truck and private homes were damaged.

Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening. They used drones and artillery in the attacks. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. In Dnipro, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian troops also attacked the Shakhtarska and Petropavlivska communities in the Synelnykivskyi district. There, a truck and private homes were damaged. Three local residents were injured—a 44-year-old man and two women aged 75 and 90. All three were taken to the hospital. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, their conditions are assessed as moderate. “A truck and private homes were damaged. A 44-year-old man and two women, aged 75 and 90, were taken to the hospital in moderate condition,” said Oleksandr Hanzha.

The Chervonohryhorivska community in the Nikopol district also came under fire. Russian troops targeted its territory. Thus, over the course of the evening, Russian troops carried out more than ten strikes on three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attacks, three people were wounded, and civilian infrastructure, vehicles, and private homes sustained damage. Ganza published information about the consequences of the strikes on his Telegram channel.

On October 17, Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

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