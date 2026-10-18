Russia has lost more than 2,000 more troops in the past 24 hours

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,090 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian General Staff also reported the destruction of dozens of armored vehicles and artillery pieces, as well as more than a thousand drones. According to estimates by the Ukrainian command, Russia’s total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,565,000 people.

The Russian army continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of October 18, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion amount to about 1,565,060 soldiers. Of these, approximately 2,090 were lost over the past 24 hours.

In addition to personnel, Russian forces are losing tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian command has recorded new losses across several categories of weaponry.

What Equipment Has the Russian Army Lost?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost:

Tanks — 12,416 units, with 1 more lost in the past 24 hours.

Armored combat vehicles — 25,561, with 7 more lost in the past 24 hours.

Artillery systems — 51,293, with 27 more lost in the past 24 hours.

Multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) — 2,224, with 3 more lost in the past 24 hours.

Air defense systems — 1,711, with 1 more lost in the past 24 hours.

Aircraft — 449.

Helicopters — 356.

Ground-based robotic systems — 2,968, with 6 more added in the past 24 hours.

Operational-tactical drones — 568,358, with 1,372 more added in the past 24 hours.

Cruise missiles — 5,134, with 4 more added in the past 24 hours.

Ships and boats — 35.

Submarines — 2.

Vehicles and tankers — 164,246, with 363 more added in the past 24 hours.

Specialized equipment — 4,835 units.

The largest number of new losses was among drones and vehicles

Of the losses listed in the report for the past 24 hours, the largest number—1,372 units—were tactical-level drones. The General Staff also reported that Russian forces lost 363 vehicles and tanker trucks. Additionally, the report notes the loss of 27 artillery systems, seven armored combat vehicles, and three multiple-launch rocket systems.

These figures are estimates provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the context of combat operations, casualty counts may be subject to revision, and it is impossible to independently verify all data in the occupied territories and in the combat zone. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

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