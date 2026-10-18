It will rain in Ukraine on October 18, with temperatures reaching +23° in some areas

On Sunday, October 18, it will be cloudy and rainy across Ukraine. Precipitation will intensify in some regions, and visibility on the roads may be reduced in the morning due to fog. Moderate rain is expected overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. During the day, significant precipitation is expected in some areas of the southern and most central regions. Light rain is forecast for the far west of the country.

Fog is possible at night and in the morning in the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv regions. Drivers should be cautious on the roads and keep in mind that poor visibility may make driving more difficult. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, with speeds of 5–10 meters per second. In the western regions, it will shift to a northwesterly direction. Air temperatures throughout the day will be as follows:

At night: +9…+14° in most regions. In the west and southwest — +6…+11°.

During the day: +13…+18° in most regions.

In the southeast: the warmest, ranging from +18° to +23°.

In the western regions: cooler—+9…+14°.

Thus, the day will be mostly cloudy, with rain in many regions. The heaviest precipitation during the day is expected in the south and central parts of the country, and fog is expected in several regions in the morning. The highest temperatures are forecast for the southeast, where the air will warm up to +23°. This forecast was released by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.