Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 808 strikes on 53 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and four others were wounded. There were also 341 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops continue to launch massive attacks on Zaporizhzhia and settlements in the region. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 808 strikes on 53 settlements. One person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to him, the Russian military fired 10 missiles at Zaporizhzhia. In addition, dozens of airstrikes, hundreds of drone attacks, and shelling from multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery were recorded over the past day.

Aircraft, drones, and artillery attacked dozens of settlements

Russian forces carried out 22 airstrikes on Komyshuvaha, Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, Raiske, Novotroitske, Serhiivka, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Orikhiv, Vasylivske, Vilnyanka, Vasynivka, Mykilsk, and Novoselivka over the past 24 hours.

Most of the attacks were carried out by drones. According to Fedorov, the Russians deployed 516 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones. The following areas came under attack: Zaporizhzhia, Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Bilenke, Svitla Dolyna, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Russian troops also fired on populated areas 20 times using multiple-launch rocket systems. Such strikes were recorded in Zaporizhzhia, Richne, Magdalinivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, and Novoselivka.

Another 240 artillery strikes targeted Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Zaporizhets, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Over 300 reports of damage were received

In addition to the dead and wounded, Russian attacks caused damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure. According to regional authorities, 341 reports of damage were received over the past 24 hours.

Thus, Russian forces used various types of weapons against Zaporizhzhia and the region—ranging from missiles and aircraft to FPV drones and artillery. A total of 53 settlements came under attack. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and four were wounded. This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old woman was killed as a result of a Russian attack. Two other people were injured, including a six-year-old girl. The strike damaged two apartment buildings, 18 cars, and an educational institution.

In Zaporizhzhia, emergency responders extinguished a large fire at a private enterprise that was caused by a Russian drone strike.

On the evening of October 15, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia. The strike hit the grounds of a private enterprise, where a fire broke out following the attack. According to preliminary reports from regional authorities, there were no casualties.

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