A Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman

A 27-year-old woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack. Two other people were injured, including a six-year-old girl. The strike damaged two apartment buildings, 18 cars, and an educational institution.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops struck a residential building. A 27-year-old woman was killed in the attack. “A residential building was struck in Zaporizhzhia. Unfortunately, a 27-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack,” reads a statement from the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Semikin later provided more details about the casualties. Two other people were injured—a 58-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl.

The Russian strike also damaged two apartment buildings, 18 cars, and an educational facility. The Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration reported on the extent of the damage. Utility services are working at the sites of the strikes, clearing debris and assisting people.

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and two others were injured. A child is among the injured. The strike also caused damage to residential buildings, cars, and an educational institution. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescue workers extinguished a large fire at a private enterprise that broke out as a result of a strike by a Russian drone.

On the evening of October 15, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia. The strike was recorded on the grounds of a private enterprise, where a fire broke out following the attack. According to preliminary data from regional authorities, there were no casualties.

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