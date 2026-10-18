The Russians launched a massive attack on Rivne and the surrounding area

This morning, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Rivne and surrounding settlements. Civilian infrastructure was among the targets, and fires broke out following the attack. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, the fires have already been contained, and there are currently no reports of injuries.

This morning, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Rivne and its outskirts. Civilian infrastructure facilities were targeted. Emergency services are on the ground working to address the aftermath of the attack. “Another massive attack on Rivne and its surroundings. Emergency services are already working to address the aftermath. The fires that broke out have been contained,” Koval wrote. According to him, Russian troops targeted civilian infrastructure. The strike caused fires, but they have already been contained. Emergency and other specialized services continue to work on the ground.

There is currently no information on casualties. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the final consequences of the attack are still being determined. Rivne and surrounding settlements came under a massive Russian strike this morning. Local services are working to address the aftermath, and information regarding possible casualties and damage may be updated. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

Russian terrorist forces attacked the Rivne region on the night of October 17. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises, and two people were injured.

On October 16, Russian forces continued their massive attack on the Rivne region. One of the high schools in Rivne was hit.

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