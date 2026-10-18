In the Kherson region, 32 people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region. The occupiers used aircraft, drones, and artillery. The following settlements came under fire: Antonivka, Komyshany, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Ivanivka, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Zmiyivka, Tomaryne, Milove, Novokayri, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, and Kherson.

The Russians targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. As a result of the attacks, 16 high-rise buildings and two private homes were damaged. Private vehicles were also destroyed.

According to Prokudin, 32 people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling. Among the victims was one child. “Due to Russian aggression, 32 people were injured, including one child,” emphasized the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Thus, over the course of a single day, Russian attacks targeted 17 settlements in the Kherson region. The strikes damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, and dozens of people required medical attention. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

As a result of Russian shelling on October 17 in the Kherson region, one person was killed and another 40 residents were injured. Among the victims were three children.

On the night of October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kherson with KAB bombs. More than a dozen people, including children, were injured in the city as a result of the shelling.