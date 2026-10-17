One person was killed and 40 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region

As a result of Russian shelling on October 17 in the Kherson region, one person was killed and 40 residents were injured. Among the injured were three children.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

“According to the investigation, on October 17, Russian forces carried out airstrikes and also targeted populated areas in the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs. As of 5:30 p.m., one person was confirmed dead and 40 were injured as a result of the Russian shelling,” the statement said.

It is noted that around 4:00 a.m., Russian aircraft carried out an airstrike on Kherson, resulting in 35 civilians sustaining injuries of varying severity. Among the wounded were, in particular, a 1-month-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and two medical workers. Less than an hour later, another airstrike hit the same location, killing an ambulance driver.

In the regional capital, two more residents were injured by an enemy drone.

One person was wounded by artillery fire in Bilozerka, and two in Novovorontsovka, one of whom was an 8-year-old girl.

In addition, private homes and apartment buildings, Red Cross facilities, a kindergarten, a medical facility, and vehicles were damaged.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation into allegations of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in a suburb, and one man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

Read us on