U.S. officials are working to arrange a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. officials note that there are already some proposals regarding possible talks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

“The U.S. is working on a meeting; they have proposals,” the Ukrainian president emphasized.

According to him, the talks could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries.

Trump’s team has already put forward several proposals, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

It is also quite likely that this meeting could be organized in the U.S. during the G20 summit, though there has been no confirmation yet from either Washington or Moscow.

“This meeting could take place in one of the European countries. I know that the Europeans are beginning to make contact regarding this. We’ll see the outcome a little later,” Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced a thaw in relations with Poland.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy had announced a possible meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams.

Zelenskyy also believes that the U.S. will continue to ease sanctions against Russia.

On October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

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