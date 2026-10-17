Russian Federation dictator Vladimir Putin instructed the government to approve a program to restore trade and logistics infrastructure facilities damaged by Ukrainian strikes. The corresponding directive was published on the Kremlin’s website on October 17, 2026.

The document was included in the list of directives following a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, which took place on August 19.

At the same time, the document does not explicitly state that it refers to attacks by the Ukrainian military. The phrase “damaged by terrorist acts” is used to describe the affected facilities.

In addition, following the meeting, Putin instructed that indicators for implementing measures to support participants in the so-called “special military operation” and their family members be included in national projects and state programs.

As a reminder, four more air defense towers have been installed near Putin’s residence in Valdai.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—stated that Russia is creating a so-called security zone along the border with Ukraine and does not plan to discuss it during any potential peace talks with Kyiv.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the creation of the so-called buffer zone on the border with Ukraine is allegedly proceeding successfully.

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