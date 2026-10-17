Alexander, a Russian soldier who was taken prisoner by Ukrainian defenders, said that for several years he had lived with his older biological sister and had an intimate relationship with her. According to him, he worked and gave her the money he earned, and later signed a contract with the Russian army.

The 36-year-old man is originally from the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation. He said that after his parents died, he worked in logging, traveled for work, and never started a family of his own. He has four sisters. He began living with one of them—his older sister—after she was widowed and returned to their home village. She was raising four children and did not work; she took care of the household.

Oleksandr claims that he helped his sister financially because her family needed money. Eventually, he moved into her home. During the conversation, the man admitted that they had a sexual relationship. He explained that it happened after they drank alcohol together, and such incidents recurred later.

“We lived there together; I worked and brought money home,” the prisoner said, describing their daily life.

In 2024, the man signed a contract with the Russian army. According to him, it was his sister who pushed him toward this decision, convincing him that he could earn money in the war and return alive. His other three sisters, Alexander claims, tried to dissuade him from participating in the war.

After signing the contract, he received about 600,000 rubles and transferred the money to his sister. Later, after being wounded, he was paid another approximately three million rubles—which he also sent home. Upon returning for rehabilitation, he saw that the house had been renovated, a new bathhouse had been built, and a car had been purchased.

Alexander stated that before leaving for the war, he had drawn up a power of attorney for his sister so that, in the event of his death, she could receive the appropriate payments. During the conversation, he also mentioned that his sister had insisted he return to the military after rehabilitation.

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During the interview, the occupier tried to contact his sister, but she did not answer the call. So Oleksandr had no choice but to record a voice message for her. He let her know that he was alive and asked her to try to send him a care package.

The occupier recounted this in an interview with Dmytro Karpenko.

As a reminder, on October 16 and during the night of October 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military logistics facilities. In particular, near the village of Sloboda-Seletskaya in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a railway bridge across the Unecha River was reported to have been destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 16, there were 238 combat engagements on the front lines in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military repelled the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops attempted to advance near several settlements simultaneously.

On Friday, October 16, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,950 soldiers on the front lines. Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 1,562,970 personnel.

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