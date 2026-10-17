Overnight, Russian occupiers shelled energy facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine

On the night of and in the morning of October 17, Russian terrorists attacked energy facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine. As a result, some consumers were left without power. So far, energy workers have managed to restore power to more than half a million consumers.

The Russians targeted the energy sector in:

Vinnytsia,

Volyn,

Donetsk,

Zaporizhzhia,

Zhytomyr,

Odesa,

Rivne,

Ternopil,

Khmelnytskyi,

Kharkiv regions.

“Repair work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows. Restoration efforts are being hampered by constant air raid alerts and the threat of renewed shelling,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Due to grid constraints caused by previous Russian attacks, hourly power outages are currently in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine, and power restriction schedules for industry and businesses are in place in all regions. This is a necessary measure to prevent grid overloads and protect the system from large-scale failures.

As a reminder, due to a Russian attack on the night of Saturday, October 17, Vinnytsia was left without power. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage; it is currently unknown when power will be restored.

On the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 attack drones.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

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