Russians have dealt one of the biggest blows to Ukraine's energy sector — Zelenskyy

The day before, the Russians launched one of their most significant attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector: more than 15 critical power generation and transmission facilities in various regions of Ukraine were targeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in his morning address.

“The situation was

most critical in Lutsk, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Shepetivka, Slavuta, and Netishyn. Strikes also targeted the energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipro regions, as well as other regions. The Russians have escalated their anti-energy operation and are attempting to deplete our reserves and restore capacity as much as possible. Between 7:00 p.m. yesterday and 7:00 a.m. today alone, more than 320 rocket-propelled and gasoline-powered “suicide drones,” as well as loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. And although our soldiers manage to shoot down a significant portion of them, the sheer scale and relentlessness of the Russian strikes—particularly against the energy sector—unfortunately have many negative consequences,” the Ukrainian leader noted.

Zelenskyy added that new support packages for Ukraine have already been prepared by our European partners.

“I am grateful to them for this. And it is important that everyone in America also sees what is actually happening. At a time when the Russians have launched such a massive attack on our energy sector, a decision was, unfortunately, made in America to completely ignore the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to exert truly effective pressure on Russia to end this war. This law could have—and still can!—be of great help. But for the law to truly work, every vote in its favor matters,” the president wrote.

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As a reminder, on the night of and morning of October 17, Russian terrorists attacked energy facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine. As a result, some consumers were left without power.

Due to the Russian attack on the night of Saturday, October 17, Vinnytsia was left without power. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage; it is currently unknown when power will be restored.

On the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 attack drones.

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