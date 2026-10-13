Trump Did Not Acknowledge Russia's Violation of the Energy Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump did not accuse Russia of violating the “energy truce” with Ukraine, which he had announced on October 11.

Commenting on Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, he mentioned Ukraine’s attacks.

Journalists asked Trump to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that on October 12, Russian troops had struck six Ukrainian energy facilities.

“Well, Ukraine attacked many facilities the day before,” the U.S. president replied.

At the same time, Trump promised to say later whether he considers Russia’s actions a violation of the “energy ceasefire” agreements.

U.S. President Donald Trump denied reports that Washington had allegedly suspended the transfer of intelligence data to Ukraine.

During a session on October 13, 2026, members of the Lviv Regional Council adopted an official appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Congress, the United Nations, and the European Union. Fifty-nine out of 84 members of the regional council voted in favor of the resolution.

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