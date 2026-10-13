On October 13, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Michel Zherebtsov, the Belgian ambassador to Moscow, and lodged an official protest with him. The reason for summoning the diplomat was public statements by Belgium’s military and political leadership regarding direct military, hybrid, and sabotage threats emanating from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called these accusations “unfounded” and warned that such rhetoric from the Belgian side leads to increased tensions in Europe and the risk of the confrontation spiraling out of control, and will have consequences for the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Brussels to tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric and reconsider the potential consequences of such a policy for European security.

Source: Statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia is stepping up hybrid activities directed against Ukraine’s allies. This was stated by the head of the British domestic intelligence service, MI5.

Denmark is stepping up its preparations for crisis situations, particularly a potential military threat from Russia. As part of these measures, the country’s authorities are engaging the private sector, including partners such as the Swedish company IKEA. The plan is for commercial infrastructure to become part of the emergency response system.

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