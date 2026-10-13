Russia may be launching about 200 jet-powered drones at Ukraine every day — Ignat

Russian troops may be deploying about 200 jet-powered drones per day to carry out strikes against Ukraine. This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, made this statement during a television broadcast.

“Right now, it’s about 100 during the day and 100 at night—and that’s just counting jet-powered UAVs. Plus, they combine them with other drones,” Ignat said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is gradually improving its effectiveness in intercepting jet-powered drones thanks to the experience it has gained, but Ukraine needs additional missiles and ammunition for its ground-based air defense systems and aviation.

He noted that even a small number of drones that reach their targets can cause significant damage to Ukrainian facilities.

As previously reported, earlier, Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that Russia is stepping up its use of jet-powered drones to attack Ukraine: while it used about 350 such UAVs in June, it used about 3,500 in September.

As a reminder, Sibiga announced the continuation of intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the U.S.

The U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

In the Kyiv region, a warehouse in the Bucha district caught fire during a drone attack.

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