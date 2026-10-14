On the morning of October 14, 2026, a local resident was injured in the Fastiv District of Kyiv Oblast as a result of yet another airstrike by the Russian Federation.

According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, the man sustained a laceration to his forearm. The victim received the necessary medical care directly at the scene.

According to preliminary data from the Regional State Administration, eight private residential buildings and four outbuildings were damaged in the area as a result of falling debris and the blast wave. Relevant specialized and emergency rescue services are working at the scene.

Sources: Telegram channel of Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, home to private residences, were hit. There are injuries, and houses have been damaged.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

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