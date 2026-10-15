A Russian airstrike on Sloviansk claimed the lives of two people

Two people were killed in a Russian airstrike in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Rescuers recovered the body of a woman and human remains from the rubble of a destroyed building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the strike have been completed.

What is known

The attack damaged a private home and a three-story residential building, with people trapped under the rubble.

While clearing the rubble of the single-story building, rescuers discovered human remains, which they handed over to police for further identification.

Rescuers also recovered the body of a woman born in 1973 from the damaged three-story building.

It is noted that emergency rescue operations have been completed. In total, emergency responders, together with municipal workers, cleared away 41.5 metric tons of building debris.

Consequences of the Airstrike

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The ISW exposed the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign regarding the offensive on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Power outages caused by Russian attacks were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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