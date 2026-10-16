Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 1,790 Russian occupiers. These figures, as of October 16, 2026, were reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of October 16, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,561,020 (+1,790) individuals;

tanks – 12,414 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,552 (+15);

artillery systems – 51,242 (+9);

MLRS – 2,217 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,708 (+1);

aircraft – 449 (+6);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,958 (+3) units;

Operational-tactical UAVs – 565,590 (+693) units;

cruise missiles – 5,130 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 163,554 (+230) units;

special-purpose vehicles – 4,833 (+3) units.

Source: General Staff

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has lost 350,260 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The occupiers suffered their heaviest manpower losses in September—46,230 personnel.

During the first 14 days of October, the Ukrainian military recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and destroyed. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite worsening weather conditions.

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 non-recoverable and medical casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces have struck 456 power facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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