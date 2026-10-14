A 90-kilogram combat module from a Russian drone was found in Kyiv

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, police bomb disposal experts recovered an unexploded warhead from a Russian drone weighing 90 kilograms. The drone landed on the grounds of a private residence, but its warhead did not explode.

A 14-year-old resident of a neighboring house reported the dangerous find.

During an inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers determined that the “Geran-5” drone had damaged the roof and brick walls of the single-story building, and that the warhead, weighing approximately 90 kilograms, was lodged in the ground. The munition was also equipped with pre-assembled fragmentation elements.

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No one was injured, police emphasized.

According to experts, if it had detonated, the explosion could have destroyed this house and neighboring ones within a radius of about 50 meters.

Bomb disposal experts defused the warhead and transported it to a temporary detonation site for subsequent destruction.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Video: Russia struck several streets in Zaporizhzhia; people are trapped under the rubble.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack from ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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